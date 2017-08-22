Ex-militant group drums support for President Buhari-led FG

The National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators (NCNDE-A), has reiterated its support and solidarity for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

National President of the coalition, Mr Eshanekpe Israel, said in a statement, that members of the coalition were elated after listening to Buhari’s broadcast to the nation on Monday.

The statement was made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Israel noted that though the President’s medical trip abroad elicited criticisms and negative comments from the opposition, his speech could not have been better delivered especially on hate speech.

Israel urged the Federal Government to ensure that those propagating hate speech in the country were arrested and brought to justice.

He said that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had flouted his bail conditions.

He said, “to let him off the hook could set a bad precedent in the nation.´´

The ex-militant said that Kanu should not be allowed to plunge the country into civil war.

He said that the silence of human right activists on Kanu’s comments was becoming worrisome.

He called on human right activists and other well meaning Nigerians to support the Buhari-led administration in its fight against corruption.

Israel said that the fight against corruption was critical to enable the administration succeed in delivering democratic dividends to the people.

