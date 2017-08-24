Ex-NBA boss urges Buhari to consider clamour to restructure Nigeria

Mr Taidi Jonathan, former Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Niger, on Thursday said it was now the right time to restructure the country for a true federalism.

Taidi told the Newsmen in Minna that President Buhari should not ignore the calls for the exercise and threats from certain groups to evict Nigerians from parts of the country.

He said from the statistics released recently, Lagos State, which contributed over 70 per cent of VAT earnings, received a partly sum from the federation account.

” Restructuring Nigeria now means that a state such as Kebbi will further maximise its potentials in rice farming while others with similar arable land will wake up from their slumber,” he said.

Jonathan called on Nigerians to support the political commitment of the present administration in the ongoing fight against corruption.

He described corruption as a major factor responsible for the nation’s set beck.

” Our future generations will not forgive us if we fail to lay a concrete foundation that will end corrupt practices in our midst.”

The post Ex-NBA boss urges Buhari to consider clamour to restructure Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

