Ex-Taraba acting governor, Umar dumps PDP for APC

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Onetime Acting Governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Garba Umar, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Umar announced his defection in Jalingo, the state capital on Tuesday at a meeting of APC Integrity Group. The former acting governor said he decided to decamp to APC after consultations with […]

