Ex-Taraba Gov. Suntai laid to rest amidst eulogies, tears

The remains of the former Governor of Taraba, Danbaba Suntai was laid to rest on Saturday in his hometown, Suntai in Bali Local Government Area of the state amidst tears and eulogies.

Newsmen report that a cross section of Nigerians, who were touched by the late governor’s kind gesture and sterling leadership qualities, could not hold their tears as they gave their testimonies of his legacies.

One of them, Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba, described the late Suntai, as an epitome of humility with great sense of humour and passion for the development of the state.

Ishaku, however, thanked all Nigerians, especially those who stood by the late governor during his trying moment and in death.

He said that the love they showed him was a great source of strength to the family and the people of the state.

The governor urged Suntai’s family to be consoled by the legacies and virtues of the late icon, who he said would be remembered by people for what he believed and stood for.

Earlier, Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti, urged the people of Taraba to imbibe the virtues of Suntai.

Fayose said they should imbibe his virtues and continue to promote the good things he stood for while alive for the development of the state and country.

In his remarks, Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe said the late governor did well for the people of the state.

The President of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), Most Rev. Musa Philibus, at the funeral service, enjoined Nigerians to live a life of service to humanity.

Philibus said that Nigerians should bear in mind that all must die to give account of their stewardship to God.

“There is glory and happiness in death when we live a life that pleases God.

“We should think about pleasing God rather thinking of how to bring others down in order to get to the top,’’ he said.

Newsmen report that the funeral was attended by dignitaries from all walks of life, including Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and the immediate past governor of Benue State, Dr. Gabriel Suswam.

Others were the First Executive Governor of Taraba, Rev. Jolly Nyame, the pioneer military governor of Taraba CP Ambrose Afolahan, representatives of the governors of Adawawa, Benue and Nasarawa as well as some National Assembly members among others.

The deceased, who was aged 55, died on June 28, in the USA where he was recuperating from treatment he sustained injuries when a private aircraft he was flying crashed on October 25, 2012 in Yola.

He was the governor of the state between 2007 and 2015.

NAN

The post Ex-Taraba Gov. Suntai laid to rest amidst eulogies, tears appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

