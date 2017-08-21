Pages Navigation Menu

Explosion kills 2, injures 3 others in Yobe – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Explosion kills 2, injures 3 others in Yobe
An explosive device suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram members has killed two people and injured three others along Damaturu – Biu road, Yobe state, Daily Trust reports. According to the report, the incident happened about 4:45pm on Sunday, …

