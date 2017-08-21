Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Two killed along Damaturu road as five terrorists surrender in Borno – Daily Post Nigeria

Boko Haram: Two killed along Damaturu road as five terrorists surrender in Borno
Two persons have been confirmed dead with three others seriously injured following an ambush by suspected Boko Haram terrorists along Damaturu, Biu road Sunday afternoon. A military source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the …
