Eye service returns as Buhari resumes- Senator Shehu Sani says

Aug 22, 2017

According to Senator Shehu Sani when President Buhari was away, self-service was noticed but as he has returned, eye service has returned also. He said this in a post he shared on Facebook today. See the post and another interesting one he shared below    

