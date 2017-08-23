Ezeemo extol Kanu’s virtues, blame Igbo elders

By Chris Onuoha

The Progressive People’s Alliance gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State, Godwin Chukwunaenye Ezeemo has expressed his respect and admiration for IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu for his sacrificial acts for the cause of Ndigbo. Ezeemo maintained that Kanu is trying to chart a progressive pathway for Ndigbo when most Igbos are yet to realise that past Igbo leaders and elders are more to blame for the backward state of things in their region.

He made this remark while speaking to group of students from Federal Polytechnic, Oko and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam in Anambra State as his campaign strategy to reach out to the grassroots and the youths. Ezeemo noted that the Igbo people are yet to appoint leaders who will hold their common interest over and above their selfish interest, saying only credible leaders can change Igbo situation in the country.

“Our elites have not been sincere to us. We have had several chances at the federal level but we misused them due to selfishness and greed. Now that we do not have as much chance again, we are bickering that we are being marginalised. We are the ones marginalising ourselves by accommodating corrupt leaders among us. It is high time we vote wisely and elected a credible leader.” he said.

Ezeemo also noted that the reason most school graduates are unemployable in Igboland is because most of them are unqualified with poor result while blaming it on elders have aided and abetted the ‘special centre’ syndrome. He however admonished the youths to develop good character which he said was what made him excel in life despite his humble beginning.

In response, the leader of the group, Celestine Okolo, appreciated Ezeemo for inspiring them and said; “My group and I appreciate you because we find hope in a man like you. We have taken time to study and have seen without an iota of doubt that you stand out among the rest. We want to be part of history and will make ourselves available in delivering you as the next governor of Anambra State, come November 18, 2017,” he said.

