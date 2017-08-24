Ezenwa: Only Victory Over Cameroon Matters, Not Who Keeps For Eagles

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has urged Nigerian fans to get behind the team as they face Cameroon in key 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Uyo and Yaounde in early September, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The FC IfeanyiUbah star, Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United) and Dele Alampasu (Fereinse) are the goalkeepers invited by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr for the September 1 and 4 games in Uyo and Yaounde.

“The desire of every player in the national team now is to ensure that we qualify for the World Cup, ” Ezenwa told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The World Cup is the paramount thing and not who the coaches select or did not select for the matches coming up against Cameroon, and other qualifying natches.

“We are happy for each other and will support each other because the objective is to qualify for the World Cup. When that target has been achieved, then maybe fans can begin to talk about other things. It’s the coaches that determine these things.”

The Eagles’ camp will open on Monday, August 28.

