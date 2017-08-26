Ezenwa vows to rise to occasion against Cameroon – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ezenwa vows to rise to occasion against Cameroon
Vanguard
Eagles goalkeeper,, Ikechukwu Ezenwa has asked Nigerians to go to sleep with both eyes closed as the goalkeeping area is in safe hands ahead of the double clash against Cameroon. Ikechukwu Ezenwa. Eagles have dates with the African champions in …
No goalkeeping ache for Eagles – Ezenwa
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!