Ezenwa vows to rise to occasion against Cameroon – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 26, 2017 in Sports


Ezenwa vows to rise to occasion against Cameroon
Vanguard
Eagles goalkeeper,, Ikechukwu Ezenwa has asked Nigerians to go to sleep with both eyes closed as the goalkeeping area is in safe hands ahead of the double clash against Cameroon. Ikechukwu Ezenwa. Eagles have dates with the African champions in …
No goalkeeping ache for Eagles – Ezenwa

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

