FG, states, LGs share N2.8tr in 6 months – NEITI – Daily Trust

FG, states, LGs share N2.8tr in 6 months – NEITI
The federal, states and local governments shared N2.788 trillion between January and June this year, a 38% increase on the N2.019 trillion shared in the first half of 2016. This disclosure was contained in the NEITI Quarterly Review which focuses on …
