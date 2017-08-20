FG, states, LGs share N2.8tr in 6 months – NEITI – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
FG, states, LGs share N2.8tr in 6 months – NEITI
Daily Trust
The federal, states and local governments shared N2.788 trillion between January and June this year, a 38% increase on the N2.019 trillion shared in the first half of 2016. This disclosure was contained in the NEITI Quarterly Review which focuses on …
FG, states, LGs share N2.8tn in six months
Report: FG, states, LGs shared N2.8trn in six months
FG, States & LGs Share N2.8 Trillion in Six Months
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!