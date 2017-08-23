FAAC disburses N652tr to FGN, others – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FAAC disburses N652tr to FGN, others
Vanguard
The Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, has allocated a sum of N652 billion to the three tiers of government last month from the revenue generated in the month of June this year. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Money. This was …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!