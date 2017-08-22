Fake document producers nabbed in Joburg – South African Broadcasting Corporation
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Fake document producers nabbed in Joburg
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Three people were arrested following a swoop on an internet café in the Johannesburg CBD. Fake licence disks as well as government payslips were among the items seized. It was a joint operation between the National Road Traffic Management …
Fake documents found in Jhb internet cafe raid
Three arrested in raid on internet cafe suspected of printing fake vehicle licence disks
