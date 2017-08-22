Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fake document producers nabbed in Joburg – South African Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


South African Broadcasting Corporation

Fake document producers nabbed in Joburg
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Three people were arrested following a swoop on an internet café in the Johannesburg CBD. Fake licence disks as well as government payslips were among the items seized. It was a joint operation between the National Road Traffic Management …
Fake documents found in Jhb internet cafe raidCitizen
Three arrested in raid on internet cafe suspected of printing fake vehicle licence disksTimes LIVE

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.