Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Falana talks Unique Sound & Nigerian Music Industry on Culture Diaries | WATCH

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Culture Diaries is an interview series which spotlights artists, culture creators and taste makers shaping the Nigerian art and culture landscape. The series offers rare insights into the creative process, challenges and honest conversations about the Nigerian creative scene. The series was created and is hosted by journalist, poet and director Wana Udobang. The latest episode features […]

The post Falana talks Unique Sound & Nigerian Music Industry on Culture Diaries | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.