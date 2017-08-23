Falconets coach, Danjuma invites 30 players for Tanzania clash – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Falconets coach, Danjuma invites 30 players for Tanzania clash
Daily Post Nigeria
Head coach of Nigeria's U-20 women team, Chris Danjuma, has called up 30 players for next month's FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifying fixture clash against Tanzania. The Falconets, who are two-time FIFA World Cup runners-up, will host their …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!