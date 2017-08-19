Fally Ipupa, Runtown, Wizkid, Davido, others battle for AFRIMA 2017 – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Fally Ipupa, Runtown, Wizkid, Davido, others battle for AFRIMA 2017
Vanguard
Angolan RnB star, Anselmo Ralph, traditional music star from Mali, Oumou Sangare and Nigerian pop-star, Wizkid lead the pack of highest nominated African music talents on the just unveiled 2017 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) Nominees List with six, …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!