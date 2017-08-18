Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Falz The Bahd Guy is out with “Something Light” featuring Tinny Entertainment’s rapper and lead act Ycee.

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Falz the bahd guy is out with a new song and he calls it “Something Light” featuring Tinny Entertainment’s rapper and lead act Ycee. The week is coming to a proper climax as the lawyer turned rapper drops this mastermind collaborative effort. This fire collaboration was produced by the usual suspect Sess – the problem […]

Falz The Bahd Guy is out with “Something Light” featuring Tinny Entertainment’s rapper and lead act Ycee.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.