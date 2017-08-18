Falz The Bahd Guy is out with “Something Light” featuring Tinny Entertainment’s rapper and lead act Ycee.

Falz the bahd guy is out with a new song and he calls it “Something Light” featuring Tinny Entertainment’s rapper and lead act Ycee. The week is coming to a proper climax as the lawyer turned rapper drops this mastermind collaborative effort. This fire collaboration was produced by the usual suspect Sess – the problem […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

