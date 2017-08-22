Family petitions IG as police shoots one dead, injure two at funeral

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WARRI—RELATIVES of Fred Igueriede, 34, shot dead on Saturday by a police escort at Emede, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, have petitioned the Inspection-General of Police, demanding justice in the matter.

Igueriede was reportedly heading to exchange pleasantries with his former employer, Chief Johnny Aribogha, when a Mobile Policeman, in Aribogha’s company shot him dead, and injured two others at the funeral of mother-in-law to Joe Akugbowe, who invited both Igueriede and Aribogha.

Chief Aribogha, who confirmed that the killer Mopol was in his company to the ceremony attributed the incident to accidental discharge, but the deceased’s family, which briefed newsmen in Warri yesterday, alleged foul play.

Governor Ogbon, elder brother to the deceased, a father of two, said, “On fateful August 19, 2017, my younger brother was invited by one Mr. Joe Akugbowe to his mother in-law’s funeral at Emede Town.

“Incidentally, my brother met his former employer, Chief Johnny Aribogha, who was also invited to the burial by Akugbowe. When he saw Chief Aribogha at the burial ceremony, as his former boss, my brother went towards his direction to greet him.

“Suddenly, as he was approaching him, the Mopol attached to him started shooting sporadically. In the process, he shot my brother on the stomach, killing him on the spot. Another man and woman were also shot.

“We suspect foul-play in the manner my brother was killed. Till this moment, we have not heard from Chief Aribogha and his friend Akugbowe, who invited him to the burial, to know why my brother was killed.”

Calling on the Inspector General of Police and the Delta State Police Commissioner to go after the fleeing accused, Ogbon alleged, “They masterminded the killing of my brother because Chief Johnny Aribogha, his former boss, his son Kingsley Aribogha, who is close to my younger brother and the man that invited my brother for the burial Joe Akugbowe are all at large.”

Repeated calls to Delta CP, Mr Zana Ibrahim and the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Andrew Aniamaka were never responded to, but Chief Aribogha, who the killer cop accompanied to the fatal funeral confirmed that the said officers who killed the deceased had been arrested and currently undergoing investigation at the police headquarters, Asaba.

