Fani-Kayode insists on Buhari’s resignation, says the lord has spoken using rats, like he did to Balam using donkey.

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Nwafor Sunday

The former minister for Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, Wednesday, maintained his ground on the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, who came back to Nigeria on the 19th of August after attending to his health challenge in London.

Fani-Kayode who wrote via his tweeter handle that the president should resign, noting that the Lord has spoken through rats just like he spoke to the biblical Balam through donkey.

Recall that the SSA to president Buhari, Mr. Garbar Shehu, yesterday said that rats entered and destroyed some valuables in the president’s office, therefore Buhari should work from his office at home.

See fani-Kayodes tweets:

