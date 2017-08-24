Fani-Kayode to Elder statesmen: Prevail on Buhari to resign – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
Fani-Kayode to Elder statesmen: Prevail on Buhari to resign
A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday urged elder statesmen in the country to prevail on ailing President Muhammadu Buhari to resign on account of his failing health. Fani-Kayode, at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, …
