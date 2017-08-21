FAO distributes 51 bags of rice seeds to Anambra farmers – Daily Trust
The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) in collaboration with Africa Rice Nigeria has distributed 51 bags of improved rice seeds to 50 farmers in Anambra to boost production. Mr Andrew Ikhadeunu, FAO National Project Coordinator, Rice Value Chain, …
