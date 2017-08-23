FAO Distributes Rice Seeds To Farmers – The Tide
|
FAO Distributes Rice Seeds To Farmers
The Tide
The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), in collaboration with Africa Rice Nigeria has distributed 51 bags of improved rice seeds to 50 farmers in Anambra State to boost production. FAO National Project Coordinator, Rice Value Chain Mr Andrew …
