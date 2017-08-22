Fashola: FG to Support Auxiliary Meter Supply with N39bn Loan – THISDAY Newspapers
Fashola: FG to Support Auxiliary Meter Supply with N39bn Loan
THISDAY Newspapers
The federal government will support the take-off of an ancillary meter supply industry in Nigeria's electricity market with a loan of N39 billion, the Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has said. Fashola, at the 18th monthly …
