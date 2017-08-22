Fast, furious and very global Mission Accomplished. Now, ICO.

After shattering pre-ICO goal with overwhelming results, KICKICO goes public with cryptocurrency sales on Aug. 29 pre-ICO launched on July 28 by perspective and first 3-in-1 platform for ICOs, crowdfunding & crowdinvesting – Kickico – demonstrated overwhelming results and collected 5,560 ETH already within one week – even before its officially planned closing. The implication … Continue reading Fast, furious and very global Mission Accomplished. Now, ICO.

Fast, furious and very global Mission Accomplished. Now, ICO.



