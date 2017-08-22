Fatal Accident In Awomama, Imo State.. Peace Mass Transit Bus And Truck Collide (Photos,Video)

According to a story shared by a social media user,a fatal accident involving a Peace Mass Transit bus and a truck happened today in Awomama,Imo state.

The PMT was said to be coming back from Onitsha before it collided with the truck.

The social media user said she was so scared because she has never witnessed fatal accident before apart from this.However,she did not say the number of people that died in the incident.

See photos from the scene below and watch the video above

