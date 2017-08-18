Fateful night that led to Samantha Pendo’s death – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Fateful night that led to Samantha Pendo's death
Daily Nation
Former Karachuonyo MP Phoebe Asiyo (left) condoles Samantha Pendo's mother Lancer Achieng in her home in Kilo, Kisumu County, on August 16, 2017. Pendo died on Tuesday evening. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
Let us localise policing to make the Police Service more accountable
Deaths after election raise questions
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!