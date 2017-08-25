Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose absent as governos with Buhari

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – GOVERNOR of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose was conspicuously absent as governors met with president Muhammadu Buhari at the PresidentiPresidential Villa Abuja.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The meeting which started immediately after President Buhari finished the Friday Jumat service had in attendance the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike among others

The post Fayose absent as governos with Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.