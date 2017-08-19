Fayose cautions FG over plan to make hate speech treasonable …says it is plot to silence opposition

Ekiti State Governor, MrAyodeleFayose has cautioned the federal government over its categorisation of hate speeches to act of terrorism. “This appears as another plot to silence the opposition and I make bold to say that saying the truth concerning the country and its rulers cannot be termed as hate speech.” The governor, who […]

