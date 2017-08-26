Fayose, Dankwambo, Adebutu bag Chieftaincy titles in Ekiti

…I will give Ekiti a performing governor in 2018, Says Fayose

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

The Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, on Friday conferred chieftaincy titles on the governors of Ekiti and Gombe States, Mr Ayodele Fayose and Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, respectively.

Also honoured was the wife of Gombe Governor ,Hajia Ummi Adama Dankwambo and a member of House of Representatives , representing Remo Constituency in the House of Representatives and governorship

aspirant in Ogun State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Ladipo Kessington Adebutu.

Fayose was conferred with the Apesin Apogun Pote of Ado Ekiti, while Dankwambo was bestowed with the title of Akinmuagun. Mrs Dankwambo was conferred with the title of Yeye Akinmuagun of the kingdom.

Fayose and the Gombe governor on Friday commissioned the new hall built within Ewi’s palace by the state government to honour Oba Adejugbe and Ado Ekiti people.

The ceremony was attended by traditional rulers from both Ekiti and Gombe States and important dignitaries, including former Benue State Governor, Mr Gabriel Suswam, a PDP chieftain, Chief Bode George, a senior advocate of Nigeria, Chief Wole Olanipekun, and former Minister of Health, Mr Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, among others.

Fayose while appreciating the monarch boasted that his successor will trounce the All Progressives Congress in the 2018 poll, saying he was a grassroots politician, who commanded enormous goodwill among the populace in the state.

The governor assured the royal fathers that he would not give Ekiti a governor that would disrespect them or treat them scornfully, pointing out that the royal fathers, according to the history and tradition occupy sacred positions that needed to be venerated and given utmost respect.

“Kabiyesi, governor let me say this, the governor that will come here to perform and respect all the monarchs in Ekiti will be presented by the PDP for 2018 poll. We know what you stand for and what you represent. You are so important to us and we will treat you with respect.

“We won’t give you a governor that will disrespect you or that won’t be able to perform or that will reverse all we have done for you. Ado Ekiti deserves respect and the governor that will come after me will surely appreciate this and do what is expected for this town”, Fayose said.

The governor thanked Ado Ekiti people for their support in his political career, saying “your support accounted for why I won in 2003 and also in 2014, in fact, I can’t appreciate you enough and God will continue to bless this town and the good people of Ekiti State”.

In his speech, Oba Adejugbe said the honour was bestowed on these prominent Nigerians to appreciate them for their sterling performances as representatives of the people.

Oba Adejugbe urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity now and wherever they find themselves in the future.

The post Fayose, Dankwambo, Adebutu bag Chieftaincy titles in Ekiti appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

