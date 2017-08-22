Fayose denies saying he’ll commit suicide If Buhari returns alive

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has denied ever saying he would commit suicide if President Muhammadu Buhari returns alive from his medical trip in London.

Governor Fayose gave the statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi.

Adelusi said the statement was never made by the Governor but was the orchestration of the All Progressives Congress, APC, party.

According to him, it was the “creation of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state.”

“Mr. Fayose never said he would commit suicide if the President returns to the country.

“It is the creation of the APC. It is their style to create such falsehood?”

Before President Buhari returned to Nigeria, reports said Mr. Fayose was quoted as saying, “I will commit suicide if Buhari comes back alive.”

President Buhari was in London for 104 days on a medical trip. He came back to Nigeria on the 19th of August, 2017, having been abroad since May 7.

