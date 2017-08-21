Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose Resign Or Release The 11 Damaging Pictures Of Buhari, Ekiti Citizens Protest (Photos)

There is currently a Massive protest in Ekiti,citizens ask Gov Ayo Fayose to produce his imaginary 11 pictures of MBuhari on life-support or RESIGN

