Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FCT Minister Inaugurates New FCT Press Corps Leadership – Independent Television and Radio

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TODAY.NG

FCT Minister Inaugurates New FCT Press Corps Leadership
Independent Television and Radio
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Mallam Muhammed Bello has called on media practitioners to continue in their good work of serving as watch dog of the society. The minister made the call while inaugurating the newly elected executives council …
FCTA to inaugurate own internal revenue serviceTODAY.NG
FCT to launch own internal revenue serviceBuzz Reporters (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.