FCT Minister Inaugurates New FCT Press Corps Leadership – Independent Television and Radio
|
TODAY.NG
|
FCT Minister Inaugurates New FCT Press Corps Leadership
Independent Television and Radio
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Mallam Muhammed Bello has called on media practitioners to continue in their good work of serving as watch dog of the society. The minister made the call while inaugurating the newly elected executives council …
FCTA to inaugurate own internal revenue service
FCT to launch own internal revenue service
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!