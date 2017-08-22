Federal Account revenue drops to N387.31bn for July – The Nation Newspaper
|
Federal Account revenue drops to N387.31bn for July
The Nation Newspaper
The three tiers of government got a rude shock on Tuesday evening when they were told that revenue accruing into the Federation Account from oil and non-oil sources recorded a decline of N183.26 billion from N570.58 billionn received in the month of …
