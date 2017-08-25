Federal Dental College to award degrees soon

AUTHORITIES of the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu, have indicated that the institute might soon commence the award of degrees as part of the plans to upgrade its programmes. Rector of the college, Dr John Emaimo disclosed this while receiving members of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, Enugu State chapter, during […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

