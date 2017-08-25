Pages Navigation Menu

Federal Polytechnic Ilaro 2017/2018 ND (PT) Admission List Released.

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform candidates who applied for the National Diploma Part-Time programme of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro (ILAROPOLY) that they should go check their admission status as the institution has made available  the list of candidates offered admission in the 2017/2018 session. They are to pay an acceptance fee of twenty three thousand Naira …

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

