Federal Polytechnic Nekede UTME Cut-Off Marks/Registration Details Announced.

The Federal Polytechnic Nekede hereby inform all 2017/2018 UTME candidates who applied to the polytechnic as Institution of First or Second choice with a UTME Score of 180 and above are requested to forward online to support@fpno.edu.ng the following particulars: -O’level Result (WASSCE, NECO and NABTEB). -UTME Score -JAMB Subject combination or the course applied.In …

