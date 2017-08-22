Pages Navigation Menu

Federal University Of Petroleum Resources JUPEB Admission 2017/2018 Begins

The management of the above named institution wish to notify the general public and interested applicants about the admission into the foundation (JUPEB) programme for the 2017/2018 academic session. The programme is tailored towards awarding the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) certificate which will make candidates eligible for Direct entry admission into 200 level …

