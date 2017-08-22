Federal University of Petroleum Resources Maritime and Offshore Studies Admission Begins – 2017/2018

This is to notify the general public and interested applicant that admission form into the Federal University of Petroleum Resources’s Maritime and Offshore Studies is out. The Maritime and Oil/Gas industries are need of trained and qualified personnel to develop the industries and grow the local content requirements. In line with the vision of the …

The post Federal University of Petroleum Resources Maritime and Offshore Studies Admission Begins – 2017/2018 appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

