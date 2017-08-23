Felabration 2017: Low response as organisers crowdfund to raise $130, 000 – The Nation Newspaper
Felabration 2017: Low response as organisers crowdfund to raise $130, 000
To sustain the legacy of the founder of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti, and celebrate the 20th edition of Felabration, the festival created in his honour, organisers have taken to crowdfunding to raise $130, 000 to see it come through. “The Felabration Organising …
Fela's enduring legacy
