Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Felabration 2017: Low response as organisers crowdfund to raise $130, 000 – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Felabration 2017: Low response as organisers crowdfund to raise $130, 000
The Nation Newspaper
To sustain the legacy of the founder of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti, and celebrate the 20th edition of Felabration, the festival created in his honour, organisers have taken to crowdfunding to raise $130, 000 to see it come through. “The Felabration Organising …
Fela's enduring legacyGuardian (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.