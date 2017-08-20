Felabration debuts at Notting Hill – The Nation Newspaper
Felabration debuts at Notting Hill
CELABRATION, the festival to honour late Afrobeat founder, Fela Kuti, will on Monday, August 28, 2017, make its debut at the Notting Hall carnival. The outing which is coming with support of the Lagos State government will see the berth of Felabration …
