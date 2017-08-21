Femi Adesina Reveals When President Buhari Will Resume Work… See Here

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina says the President will resume office immediately.

The President who had been in the UK for 104 days where he was receiving medical treatment had handed power over to his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

He returned to Nigeria on Saturday to wild jubilation across the country, after protests that he should resume or resume.

While he addressed the nation on Monday morning, many still have expectations over what his next line of action would be following his return.

Mr Adesina stated that first of all, President Buhari will resume office today after a letter is transmitted to the National Assembly.

“Later this morning that letter will be transmitted and that letter is what signifies his coming back into office – It will be done today.”

He explained that although the National Assembly is on recess, transmitting the letter is what the Constitution requires and once it is sent, he takes over power as the President.

“They don’t have to read it or debate it, No. What the Constitution requires is for him to send it. Once it is sent he assumes office.”



Read Also: Biafra: Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable, Says Buhari

He also stated that the national address is the first step towards other things to come and that there would be more of such once the President gets a full briefing on the affairs of the nation.

Answering questions about whether or not the President might return for more treatment, Adesina said Nigerians should only hope that the President remains hale and hearty.

“What Nigerians should hope for is that our president will remain whole. But if there is any reason to go out why not, you need to first stay alive before you can lead a country so whatever it takes for our president to remain healthy should be done but we want to hope and believe that the worst is over.”

The post Femi Adesina Reveals When President Buhari Will Resume Work… See Here appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

