Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Femi Fani Kayode Reacts to Reports of Rat Invasion in President Buhari’s Office

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Femi Fani-Kayode | 0 comments

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Shehu Garba yesterday, disclosed that President Buhari was forced to work from his home office because his main office was invaded by rats while he was away in the UK and so it is now been renovated. The Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode, …

The post Femi Fani Kayode Reacts to Reports of Rat Invasion in President Buhari’s Office appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.