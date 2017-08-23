Feuding NCWSC managers and board blamed for firm’s woes – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Feuding NCWSC managers and board blamed for firm's woes
The Star, Kenya
Bad blood between the board of directors and senior managers at the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company is to blame for the firm's troubles. The board says people from “within” are fighting its efforts to reform the state corporation. “Nairobi …
