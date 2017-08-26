FG appoints Obaseki substantive CMD of UBTH

SIMON EBEGBULEM, Benin City

THE Federal Government has appointed Dr Darlington Obaseki, the substantive Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

Until now, Dr Obaseki was the Acting CMD of the hospital following the expiration of the tenure of Prof. Michael Ibadin.

The letter of appointment was issued to Obaseki by the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole Thursday.

Obaseki who reacted to his appointment, said “I give God the glory and thank the Federal Government for the opportunity given to me to lead this institution for another four years. This will spur me further to continue to do my best for this great institution.

“We are going to strengthen our reforms which are geared towards making UBTH the best teaching hospital in Nigeria. I am going to work with my team and the entire staff of this hospital to achieve greater success.

“We are enjoying tremendous support from our staff and we intend to continue to improve the welfare of our staff so that we can give better service to patients and also improve our infrastructures for better service delivery” he stated.

