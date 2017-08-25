FG bans high-heels shoes

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government of the Philippines, through its labour department, has issued an order banning private companies from demanding female employees to wear high-heeled shoes at work. A labour group that proposed the new directive said that the order makes Philippines the first country in Asia to ban the mandatory wearing of high heels in […]

