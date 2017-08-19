FG comes for Olamide’s latest song Wo, says it promotes the dangerous habit of smokin

Olamide’s song Wo may be the latest Nigerian hit song but in the eyes of the federal government and ministry of health, it is a danger to the public. Taking to its Twitter account, the ministry revealed that Wo which featured a line were Olamide mentions cigarettes contravenes Nigeria’s laws on Tobacco advertising, promotion & …

The post FG comes for Olamide’s latest song Wo, says it promotes the dangerous habit of smokin appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

