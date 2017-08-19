FG constitutes committee on use of acid in foods

The Federal Government has set up a national technical committee to examine recent court judgment on the rejection of some soft drinks exported from Nigeria to the United Kingdom. Head of Public Relations of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mr Bola Fashina, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Saturday. A Lagos High Court had declared that National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) negligently failed Nigerian consumers by allowing manufacture and sale of soft drinks that were unfit for human consumption.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

