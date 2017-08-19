FG Deploys Nine Permanent Secretaries – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
FG Deploys Nine Permanent Secretaries
THISDAY Newspapers
The federal government yesterday approved the deployment of nine of the existing federal permanent secretaries to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA). The exercise followed the posting of 15 permanent secretaries earlier in the week by Acting …
FG approves posting, redeployment permanent secretaries
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!