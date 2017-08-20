FG gets $1.5b to tackle water problems in states

Dayo Johnson – Akure

THE Federal Government has secured over $1.5b to address the problems associated with the provision of urban water in some states.

Minister for Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, who disclosed this in Akure at the 24th regular meeting of National Water Council, noted that the facility was under the National Urban Water Sector Reform Project.

“The National Urban Water Sector Reform Project has entered the third phase with eight states of Kaduna, Ogun, Enugu, Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Ekiti and Bauchi as major beneficiaries from the World Bank total loan package of $770m”, he stated.

“ Nine other states of Ondo, Kano, Jigawa, Gombe, Benue, Plateau. Anambra, Abia & Bayelsa are being prepared for follow-up investment.

“ The World Bank credits have been complemented by the French Development Agency (AFD) with a total credit of $111.1m for Ogun, Lagos and Cross River states. Another AFD credit of about $200m, is currently being prepared for Ondo, Plateau, Kano and Enugu states.

“Furthermore, the African Development Bank is investing a total of $381M in Taraba, Oyo, Kaduna and Rivers states, while Islamic Development Bank is making investments of $121m in Kaduna and Osun states.

“Thus, over $1.5b credits have been mobilized for the urban water and sanitation sector through the reform programme alone aside some grants that were provided to support the efforts by the European Union, USAID and JICA.

