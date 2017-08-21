Pages Navigation Menu

FG makes Identification cards mandatory on Abuja-Kaduna train – The Nation Newspaper

The Nation Newspaper

FG makes Identification cards mandatory on Abuja-Kaduna train
The Nation Newspaper
To forestall ticket racketeering on its Abuja- Kaduna train service, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has commenced the implementation of Minister of Transportation Mr Rotimi Amaechi's directive that tickets be issued only to passengers with valid …
